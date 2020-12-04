Transact Campus Inc. to open international headquarters in Limerick, Ireland

Integrated payment and credential software solution company, Transact Campus, will establish its new digital campus project in Limerick, Ireland. The move will create 110 new jobs in Limerick City Centre, and will serve as the company’s international headquarters with responsibility for shaping and developing the company’s portfolio of products and services.

The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland. Transact plans to invest in multiple core work streams that will exploit de-coupled micro-service architectures, cloud-based data analytics, CQRS patterns, asynchronous event-based integration models, data streaming, data lakes, and AI-linked analysis.

“It is with great excitement and appreciation that Transact announces our establishment of a new Technology Innovation Centre in Limerick, Ireland, representing the final and critical component of our global vision and strategy,” says David Marr, CEO of Transact Campus Inc. “We are humbled to be so warmly welcomed into the Limerick community and we thank the IDA for their meaningful partnership — without them, none of this would be possible.”

“As a company, Transact is relentless in its pursuit to empower our clients with innovative products, enabling them in making a meaningful difference in the lives of the students they serve,” adds Marr. “We will continue to accomplish this through the creation of highly skilled and collaborative teams that feel a strong sense of ownership and passion for what they create.”

Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., Transact serves more than 1,300 educational institutions that serve some 12 million students and facilitate more than $46 billion in annual education-related payments. Transact’s software services include tuition and fee bill presentment and payment, student payment plans, open- and closed-loop student credential-based point-of-sale transactions for both on and off-campus, as well as ensuring secure authorized access to campus facilities and events.

“This is really welcome news for the Mid West region where a strong financial services cluster has developed in recent years,” says Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment. “This announcement is further evidence of Ireland’s ability to attract investments like this, thanks to the availability of a highly skilled and talented workforce.”

The open roles available with Transact are in the areas of Product Managers, Architects, Scrum Masters, UX Designers, Front End Developers, Back End Developers, iOS and Android Developers, DevOps Engineers, Software, Development Engineers in Test, and Data Scientists.

“Winning this investment for Limerick further raises the profile of the Mid West region as an attractive location for financial services,” says Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland. “This announcement is aligned to IDA Ireland’s strategy to win highly skilled roles for regional locations, and the Ireland for Finance strategy which focuses on increasing financial services investment in the regions.”