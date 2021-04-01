TouchNet webinar to detail mobile IDs and the student experience

FREE webinar Wednesday, April 7 at 1:00 PM CDT

Card transaction system provider, TouchNet is hosting a webinar to discuss mobile IDs and the impact that the technology is having on the student experience. TouchNet’s “How Mobile IDs will Transform the Student Experience” webinar is free to attend and will be held Wednesday, April 7 at 1:00 PM CDT. Registration for the event can be found here.

The webinar will answer key mobile ID questions, including identifying if your campus is prepped for the latest student credential technology, and how colleges and universities can use mobile IDs to streamline recruitment and improve the student experience.

The speaker on the webinar will be TouchNet’s Senior Product Manager, Katy Ingram.

Ingram will explore the shift to contactless and the mobile-first solutions that are shaping the experience on campus today. Attendees will also learn how moving student IDs to a digital wallet can extend a university’s reach and improve student engagement by meeting them where they spend most of their time — on their phone.

Other topics explored in the “How Mobile IDs will Transform the Student Experience” webinar will include: