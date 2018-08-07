featured
TouchNet shows off virtualized credentials with OneCard VIP

07 August, 2018

By: Andrew Hudson

category: Digital ID, Mobile

TouchNet’s Director of OneCard Sales, Fred Emery, speaks from the company’s first ever “cardless” booth about the latest advancements with OneCard VIP. Laying the framework for credentials beyond the plastic card, Emery highlights some of the use cases for virtualized credentials on smartphones and how students can benefit from the coming wave of ID tech. Also see OneCard VIP in action with a live demo of a physical access use case.


