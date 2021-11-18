TouchNet roundtable to cover ways mobile is reshaping the modern campus

Register now for FREE webinar event hosted by TouchNet and CR80News

TouchNet, together with CR80News, will host a webinar detailing mobile credentials, the campus mobile app, and how these technologies are being used in conjunction to expand a number of campus card services. Integrating the benefits of mobile credentials into a new generation of campus mobile app is helping to streamline the student experience, adding new utility to the campus app, and opening an array of new doors.

The free roundtable event is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 9 at 1:00 PM Central.

Attendees will learn how a reinvention of the campus mobile app, working in conjunction with the mobile credential, is helping to expand the functionality of student-facing campus services.

Webinar participants:

Jennifer McNeill , Program Manager for ONEcard, University of Alberta

, Program Manager for ONEcard, University of Alberta Joe Harting , Director, Campus Operations, Northern Arizona University

, Director, Campus Operations, Northern Arizona University Ryan Audus , Senior Director of Product Strategy, TouchNet

, Senior Director of Product Strategy, TouchNet Andrew Hudson, editor, CR80News

Join leaders from Northern Arizona University (NAU) and the University of Alberta as they share their experiences launching innovative mobile services on campus. Webinar attendees will also hear from TouchNet’s Senior Director of Product Strategy, Ryan Audus, about the future of mobile tech on campus, as well as see a demo of the company’s new 360U campus app.

The roundtable-style discussion will cover a number of key points, including how:

NAU integrated their mobile credential into their campus mobile app.

Over-the-air (OTA) provisioning of mobile credentials let NAU eliminate card issuance lines to address COVID concerns.

Security and safety was elevated on the NAU campus by wrapping the mobile ID in Apple Wallet.

Alberta launched their virtual ID in response to COVID to enable students to show ID to take exams.

The pilot helped Alberta’s card program to increase visibility on campus and achieve buy-in for a full mobile wallet rollout.

The student feedback from Alberta’s pilot of TouchNet’s new 360U app can help inform other campus apps.

Space is limited for the event so register today to take part in this free, educational webinar.