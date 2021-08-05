TouchNet reveals mobile student IDs in Apple Wallet

Card transaction system provider, TouchNet, has joined the mobile credential fold as it now provides campuses the ability to provision credentials for use on iPhones or Apple Watch to make purchases and complete other actions on campus. The first of the TouchNet campus clients to launch TouchNet’s OneCard Campus ID solution is Northern Arizona University.

TouchNet’s OneCard Campus ID solution provides students the ability to use their iPhones or Apple Watch to complete any action that would normally leverage the physical ID card. For campus administrators, the solution enables the ability to provision either via the university’s existing mobile app or TouchNet’s 360u mobile app.

Once an ID card is added to Apple Wallet, the student can use an iPhone or Apple Watch to access dorms, buildings, libraries, and dining halls, as well as gain entry to events, purchase tickets, pay at bookstores, and more. Additionally, OneCard Campus ID offers advanced reporting across student activities and other transactions.

“Working with Apple was an immersive experience and we collaborated every step of the way — from tech development, to implementation, to student adoption,” says Heather Richmond, VP of marketing at TouchNet. “Together, we are able to offer a fully integrated experience for all.”

“With NFC becoming more mainstream, the clear next step is putting the credential in digital wallets,” adds Richmond. “But it’s more than cool tech. It’s secure and creates operational efficiencies, while providing the experience students expect.”

In addition to boosting digital and physical security, mobile student IDs are expected to help drive more contactless transactions across campus.

“TouchNet’s goal is always to shape the future of the higher ed community through smart solutions such as OneCard Campus ID,” says Richmond. “As campuses are working to bring everyone back safely, their digital transformation focus is now on creating a contactless campus.”

Northern Arizona first with OneCard Campus ID

Northern Arizona University (NAU) is the first TouchNet university partner to adopt mobile student IDs in Apple Wallet with OneCard Campus ID. Starting this fall, NAU students can add their JacksCards to Apple Wallet.

“NAU has a long history of fostering innovation and providing unique student experiences on our campuses,” says Steven Burrell, Chief Information Officer at Northern Arizona University. “With the help of Apple, TouchNet, HID, and modo Labs, we are excited to introduce this breakthrough innovation around integrated digital credentials, and re-imagine and transform the student experience for Lumberjacks.”

OneCard Campus ID and the provisioning of mobile student IDs in Apple Wallet is now available to all OneCard campuses. Universities must be NFC-ready in order to adopt the mobile solution.

“We are currently working on the Android integration, as it is part of our Contactless Campus strategy, and plan to offer this next year,” says Richmond.

TouchNet has launched a dedicated resource page to help campuses to determine if their campus environment is prepped for mobile student IDs, as well as to provide more information about TouchNet’s integration with Apple Wallet.