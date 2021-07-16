TouchNet names new Vice President of Client Experience

TouchNet, a Global Payments company, has announced Sam Passer as its new Vice President of Client Experience. This move comes as universities and higher ed institutions continue to shift to a digital-first approach to campus commerce and credentialing systems.

In his new role, Passer will lead client-facing teams who provide support with implementation, training, and technical support; leveraging his industry and customer service leadership skills to maximize the value clients receive from TouchNet products. As the needs of higher ed change, TouchNet felt it vital that its approach to client services evolves as well.

“The past year has fast-forwarded the digital transformation in higher ed and a seamless experience is crucial to our clients’ success,” says Adam McDonald, President of TouchNet. “As we look ahead, Sam is the perfect fit to lead our client experience team now and into the future.”

Passer joins TouchNet with more than 20 years of experience leading client-facing teams in finance and technology companies. Most recently, he led the operational support teams that assisted clients in maximizing their products and services at an innovative software company serving the automotive industry.

TouchNet clients can expect a fresh approach to customer service, focusing on providing the best student experience and maximizing student success. TouchNet will double down on its efforts to equipping an institution’s frontline staff with the tools and skills needed to support their students.

“The team goes above and beyond to take care of their clients,” says Passer. “I’m looking forward to meeting with our clients and prospects to learn about their emerging needs, and expand our customer service to exceed industry expectations.”

Learn more about TouchNet’s leadership team here.