TouchNet launches integrated OrderAhead mobile ordering app

Card system vendor, TouchNet, has launched its mobile ordering app, TouchNet OrderAhead. The mobile ordering offering fully integrates with TouchNet’s OneCard credential solution or can be added to a university’s existing mobile app.

According to a release on the company’s website, TouchNet OrderAhead offers students the ability to order, schedule and pick up food, as well as arrange a variety of services across campus, all from their mobile device. OrderAhead can also be used to manage student reservations, including scheduling gym time, campus ID pickup, dorm move-ins, books and courseware pickup, financial services or academic advisor appointments, and more.

The company believes that its mobile ordering app can also help universities meet the current need for more contactless interactions on campus.

“Students are used to order-ahead experiences. They actually prefer them. With the need to control crowd size and maintain social distancing so important now, OrderAhead provides a great way to meet both student expectations and keep them safe,” says Ryan Audus, TouchNet Director of Product Strategy. “With OrderAhead, there’s practically no learning curve for students and it’s easy to implement too, so schools can quickly get a solution up and running that noticeably improves experiences and safety campus wide.”

Students using OrderAhead can elect to pay with their OneCard’s declining balance, meal plan deductions, or their mobile wallet. Credit and debit card payments are also accepted and can be processed through TouchNet’s transaction services, creating a seamless, end-to-end payment processing experience for both students and university administrators.

The OrderAhead interface is customizable and enables universities to extend their branding, including logos, school colors, cover photos and more. The app also offers an optional loyalty component, which universities can use to award points and incentives to drive greater student engagement on campus.

Universities have full administrative control of OrderAhead, enabling them to oversee all aspects and features of the app. Universities also have access to real-time data that can be used to make informed decisions, keep the campus community safe, and adapt as needed.