Ticketing provider aims for safer student experience at high-traffic facilities

Campus ticketing provider, AudienceView, has launched new software specifically for higher education that helps manage capacity in high-traffic venues. The company’s new Campus Flow ticketing platform integrates with existing university systems and is designed to support physical distancing measures.

AudienceView’s Campus Flow incorporates features designed with social distancing in mind specifically. Almost any campus space or facility can be configured to support student access privileges based on rules defined by the institution.

In addition to shipping pre-configured, AudienceView Campus Flow also includes hardware for rapid deployment and supports:

Time-based entry at popular areas like gymnasiums and student unions

Rules to incorporate student attributes like class, major, dorm and more to ensure the correct access is granted at the right time

Integration with campus authentication systems

Contactless access that leverages either physical campus ID cards or the AudienceView Digital ID solution

Student flow tracking reports for any area where students ‘tap’ in and out

“With over 900 higher education clients, AudienceView is uniquely positioned to understand and address the new challenges that campuses face in a COVID-19 impacted world,” says Mark Fowlie, CEO of AudienceView. “First-come, first-serve facilities such as dining halls, libraries, gyms, laboratories and more must shift to a new model that limits capacity and access based on our new reality.”