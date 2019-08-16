Texas State supports mobile ordering through Grubhub

After a long partnership with mobile ordering provider, Tapingo, Texas State University is set to continue providing mobile ordering to its students through Grubhub. The new partnership with Grubhub, who purchased Tapingo in 2018, is expected to offer many of the same features as before along with improved delivery benefits.

As reported by Texas State’s student publication, The University Star, Grubhub’s integration with Texas State dining will enable students with meal plans to pay for mobile orders using swipes or dining dollars.

Mobile orders placed through Grubhub can be delivered to students living on or off-campus, to academic buildings, or be specified for pick up at the dining location from which they were ordered.

Texas State officials expect that students who previously used Tapingo should find the Grubhub mobile ordering experience to be a familiar one, though Grubhub insists that the new partnership will include more delivery options and benefits. As with mobile ordering through Tapingo, Texas State students will still be able to use Grubhub to sync on-campus meal plans with the mobile app.

John Root, director of auxiliary services at Texas State, helped to coordinate the new Grubhub partnership. According to Root, there were various differences between Tapingo and Grubhub, but the final product will remain the same in regards to providing more accessible dining options to Texas State students.

“Everyone is pressed for time in college,” said Root, in a statement to the University Star. “A student might be in a class and not have a lot of spare time, so now they can just take out their phone and put the order in there. All students have to do then is go to the location they ordered from, show the app and get their food.”