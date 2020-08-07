Texas A&M implements socially distant student ID card issuance

Texas A&M University has announced new socially distant procedures for student ID card issuance this fall, including online photo submission and pickup appointments. The new scheme is being spearheaded by the university’s Student Business Services and will issue students their new Aggie Cards from the university’s football stadium in an effort to better ensure health and safety.

According to an official university release, the first step in the process will be online photo submission for students. Once photo submission is completed, Aggie Cards will be available for pick up at university’s football stadium.

The pick up process will take place at the ticket office at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field, with pickup appointments spaced out Monday thru Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. The pickup process also depends on each student’s planned living arrangement.