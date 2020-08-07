Texas A&M implements socially distant student ID card issuance
07 August, 2020
category: Card Issuance
Texas A&M University has announced new socially distant procedures for student ID card issuance this fall, including online photo submission and pickup appointments. The new scheme is being spearheaded by the university’s Student Business Services and will issue students their new Aggie Cards from the university’s football stadium in an effort to better ensure health and safety.
According to an official university release, the first step in the process will be online photo submission for students. Once photo submission is completed, Aggie Cards will be available for pick up at university’s football stadium.
The pick up process will take place at the ticket office at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field, with pickup appointments spaced out Monday thru Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. The pickup process also depends on each student’s planned living arrangement.
New students who will be living in campus housing will receive their Aggie Cards in their housing packet, distributed directly to them removing the need for a trip to the ticket office. Beginning August 3, new students living off campus could pick up their campus card by appointment at the stadium ticket office.
Additionally, through the end of the fall semester continuing students who need a new ID card may request one online at the Aggie Card Office website. For those instances, students will first need to be approved for a new card and will then follow the same scheduled pickup process by appointment at the stadium ticket office.
Students are also being asked to provide government issued photo identification when picking up their new student ID card. International students must present their I-20 or DS-2019 student visa along with a foreign-issued passport. Other forms of government issued ID that Texas A&M is accepting include:
- State Driver’s License (including state-issued temporary or provisional licenses with photos)
- State-Issued Identification Card
- U.S. or Foreign-Issued Passport
- Permanent Resident Card (i.e., Green Card, Resident Alien Card)
- Mexican Consular ID
- Student Visa
- Certificate of Naturalization
- High School ID
Texas A&M distributes roughly 18,000 cards at the start of each fall semester. The university is not mailing Aggie Cards to any students.
Students who are studying remotely this fall do not need to pick up their IDs if they are not returning to campus for classes. Student Business Services will keep the IDs for those students available until they can return to campus for pick up at a later date.