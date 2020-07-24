Tennessee adds mobile ordering with CBORD GET Food app

The University of Tennessee’s Vol Dining is implementing CBORD’s GET Food app to support mobile food ordering this fall. Vol Dining will be open for the fall semester with protective measures to make the student dining experience as convenient, safe and enjoyable as possible.

Vol Dining launched the Get Food app for students and employees to provide the option of placing orders in advance at restaurants and cafes on campus for pick up to help limit traffic flow in dining facilities. Tennessee’s COVID-19 resource page outlines a host of other changes that will join the GET Food app, including plans on implementing physical changes and protective measures in dining facilities amid the ongoing pandemic.

Physical changes to campus dining will include:

Signage, floor markers, and physical barriers will be used to maintain social distancing and control flow of foot traffic.

Seating for in-person dining will be available but limited to ensure physical distance. Additional outdoor seating is being explored.

In dining halls, times for breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be divided into 45-minute slots, and use of a reservation system is being explored.

Further protective measures in Vol Dining include: