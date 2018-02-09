Tapingo launches at the University of Illinois at Chicago

Mobile ordering company expands partnership with Chartwells

Mobile commerce app, Tapingo, has added the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) to its extensive roster of higher education campuses. The launch at UIC also coincides with an expanded partnership with food-service provider, Chartwells.

Chartwells Dining Services is the university’s food service provider at some 15 retail venues at UIC. At launch, Tapingo’s pickup service will be available at all Chartwells locations across campus.

“I’m very pleased to bring Tapingo’s technology to the University,” says Jason Rex Tolliver, Vice Chancellor at UIC. “Working together with our dining services team, Tapingo will bring an added level of convenience to our students, faculty and staff. I’ve seen the positive impacts firsthand and have high expectations for the partnership here at UIC.”

Tapingo executives agree that UIC’s size and reach render it a perfect local market for the mobile ordering technology. “As the largest university in the Chicagoland area, UIC presents an amazing opportunity for Tapingo,” says Jeff Hardy, Tapingo’s Chief Business Officer. “We’re excited to partner with the UIC and Chartwells dining teams to provide a world-class experience for more than 30,000 students.”

Tapingo’s service at UIC is expected to go live in the next few weeks. Students, faculty, and staff can download and register on the app to receive news and updates on the coming launch. UIC is the latest campus to join the Tapingo network of campus clients, which now serves college students in every US state and processes tens of thousands of transactions daily on its secure payment platform.