Suffolk University launches its first ever campus mobile app

Boston’s Suffolk University has unveiled its first campus mobile app in the form of SU on the Go. The app will help students navigate life on campus pooling resources like class schedules, campus news, and directory information.

According to a report from The Suffolk Journal, the free to download app, first rolled out in mid-November, was developed by the university’s Information Technology Services staff.

Suffolk University’s Associate Chief Information Officer, Fouad Yatim, said the app is centered around the day-to-day business of the university, providing access to resources that help students keep track of courses, grades and other academic information. Students can also view a campus map, staff directory, and important contact numbers including Academic Advising, the Financial Aid office and Residence Life.

An employee directory is also included in the app, making faculty members and their contact information easily obtainable. Phone numbers and addresses for the university’s Counseling, Health and Wellness Center and the Suffolk University Police Department, for both non-emergencies and emergencies, are also easy to access in the app.

From an academic standpoint, students are able to view the university’s academic calendar as well as their current class schedule in a mobile-friendly format. With each course, users can see a description of the class, its meeting location, date, time and faculty information. Students can also view grades and information from past courses.

The app can also send users directions to their classes from their current location. Included in the map functionality is information to help users find Suffolk’s buildings and athletic fields, along with a list of campus events. From the app’s map interface, students can see a bird’s eye view of Suffolk’s campus and the city’s surrounding buildings and businesses.

For Suffolk’s substantial commuter population, Boston’s MBTA public transit schedule is also included in the app complete with real-time alerts. The app also provides mobile-friendly interfaces for a number of pages on Suffolk University’s official website.