Starship delivery robots at UW Madison accept campus card payments

The University of Wisconsin-Madison recently partnered with Starship Technologies to enable students to place food orders to be delivered by the company’s fleet of autonomous delivery robots. Now, university officials have successfully added the Wiscard, UW-Madison’s student ID card as a form of payment with the service.

According to an official university release, students can use their Wiscard for food delivery purchases, and those living in residence halls can use their dining accounts to take advantage of discounted resident pricing. Each on-demand robot delivery order carries a delivery fee of $1.99.

University Housing Dining & Culinary Services has also expanded the footprint of the robot delivery service on-campus. The Starship robots now deliver to a broader area to the north and southeast of the Madison campus, in addition to the original delivery area which covered the central area of the campus and surrounding neighborhoods.

Students that want to place an order for robot delivery must first download the Starship Deliveries app, available for free on both iOS and Android devices. The robots at UW-Madison can then deliver orders from three university-run dining locations to designated delivery points set by the user via pins dropped on the map within the app.

Starship’s arrival on the UW-Madison campus was first announced late last year, with payment via the university’s campus card, the Wiscard slated for a later arrival. The Wiscard now joins standard debit and credit cards as accepted forms of payment.