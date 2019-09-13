Southern Illinois offers commemorative ID card for 150th anniversary

Southern Illinois University is set to celebrate its 150th anniversary this year, and as part of this year’s homecoming celebration the campus card office is getting into the spirit by offering a commemorative student ID card. The special edition campus cards are for alumni and other members of the SIU community, and will be issued during the university’s homecoming weekend in October.

According to an official university release, the cards will reflect the “One Team, Saluki Dream: Celebrating 150 Years Strong” theme of this year’s homecoming. This will be the first time SIU has printed and issued a special edition ID card, but the process will be reminiscent of the one students undertake when enrolling.

The 150th anniversary cards are more than just a commemorative piece of nostalgia, however. Alumni and community members who purchase the IDs can then show the cards at businesses around the region during homecoming weekend to receive special discounts.

The commemorative ID cards will be fully personalized complete with choice of photo. And unlike current students who have to follow specific guidelines when submitting their ID photo, the commemorative alumi card will allow either a current picture or a retro photo from the cardholder’s college days.

SIU alumni can also choose to have their graduation year printed on the card, or choose the template option that includes the “Go Dawgs!” cheer by default. The IDs also come with a 150th anniversary lanyard and clear plastic case, making it easy to wear the card proudly and to present to participating businesses to claim discounts.

The SIU card office is accepting online orders for the ID cards in advance until the week leading up to homecoming. For online orders, SIU will have designated card pick up locations around campus during the homecoming festivities.

The 150th anniversary cards will also be available to purchase in person at SIU’s Student Center ID office in the days leading up to the homecoming event. The cost is $20 per card with $5 from every card purchase being donated to the Balancing Education, Experience and Reality (BEER) Scholarship, a scholarship endowment recently created by SIU alumni.