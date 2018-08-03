Shepherd University outsources dining services

A newly signed 10-year contract will see West Virginia’s Shepherd University outsource its campus dining operations for the first time in 20 years.

As reported by Herald-Mail Media, the contract with Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services will be worth a projected $7.9 million over the course of the ten-year deal. University officials chose Chartwells to operate its five campus dining facilities, concessions at athletic events, as well as provide catering services and dining for campus events beginning this fall.

Chartwells, meanwhile, is to make $1.9 million worth of facility upgrades and improve delivery of services by installing more cooking stations, and retail dining concepts. An official university email circulated to the campus community also states that the college anticipates receiving some $600,000 per year from the food-service provider in the form of commissions.

Shepherd University has had contracted dining services in the past, but has been self op for the last 20 years. Prior to penning the deal, Shepherd and West Virginia University were the only remaining universities in the state to still be utilizing self-operated dining services. West Virginia University has also moved to outsource this year.

Chartwells is expected to implement a comprehensive dining program over the next 18 months that will include changes to the university’s dining halls, c-stores and on-campus dining locations. Chartwells was one of five regional and national companies to have submitted a bid for the dining services contract at Shepherd.