Rollins consolidates student declining balance accounts

Rollins College has consolidated student accounts, with the university’s finance department creating a new plan that merges off-campus dining and the college’s TarBUC$ programs into a single account.

As reported by student publication, The Sandspur, the newly merged account will enable student to use their discretionary funds in the same manner as before, and will add even more options for use of off-campus meal money.

An email sent by the College stated that the purpose of the change was to simplify the amount of meal plans, as well as provide students with easier dining options at Rollins. The traditional meal-plan allotment of $150 will now now be deposited into the new TarBUC$ account, and the previously used off-campus dining account will no longer exist.

Prior to the change, every residential student with a traditional on-campus meal plan had three separate accounts: on-campus dining, off-campus dining, and TarBUC$. At the beginning of each semester, the standard on-campus dining plan and $150 in off-campus dining funds was renewed in each student’s account. TarBuc$ funds, meanwhile, could be added manually at the student’s discretion.

As a result of the account consolidation, students have more access to on-campus and off-campus purchases. TarBUC$ funds can now be used at the pre-existing off-campus dining locations in addition to new options. For example, bookstore purchases can now be made with TarBUC$, which was not previously supported under the old off-campus meal plan.

Uber, too, now accepts the student R-Card — Rollins’ campus card — for payment, after linking to a student TarBUC$ account. Using the TarBUC$ account for Uber rides or Uber Eats purchases is seen as an added benefit to students who may not have access to a credit card.

Students can also use TarBUC$ at the campus C-Store to purchase items that are behind the counter, including medications, utensils, and detergent that previously required cash, credit, or a personal deposit into a TarBUC$ account.

Another change as a result of the new account setup is that unused TarBUC$ funds will roll over semester to semester, including Spring into the Fall. Funds previously reset after each Spring semester.