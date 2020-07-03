Reopening the Campus: Preparedness for a Non-contact World

FREE webinar scheduled for Tuesday, July 21

As the country grapples with how and when to reopen the various parts of society, higher education faces a similar question: What happens when people come back to campus?

CR80News will moderate an interactive panel discussion to discuss this very question, drawing insight from within the industry. The “Reopening the Campus: Preparedness for a Non-contact World” webinar, hosted by TouchNet, will feature a panel of participants that will discuss technologies, goals, and procedures that universities are implementing as they prepare for the fall semester.

The free webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, July 21 at 1:00 p.m. CDT and will include insights from:

Deborah Davis, Director, Cougar Card Services, University of Houston

Kim Pfeffer, Director, EmoryCard, Emory University

Dave Falldien, OneCard Sales Engineer, TouchNet

Much of the fall 2020 picture remains cloudy, but nevertheless universities are working on ways to return in a healthy and effective manner. The idea for the roundtable discussion is to highlight some of the common concerns held by card office professionals as we chart a return to campus this fall.

The talk will cover a number of topics including card office changes, staffing adjustments, and ways the transaction system can help address campus-level challenges. The panelists will also discuss emerging topics like contact tracing and the use of mobile-enabled solutions to encourage social distancing.

Webinar attendees will also learn about how the University of Houston and Emory University are using their transaction systems in some unique ways now that new procedures are being implemented due to COVID-19.

Other insights covered as part of the discussion will include:

Measures schools are taking to keep campuses safe.

How schools are coping with staffing changes and remote workers.

The technology behind virtual services, campus credentials, and payment methods and how their usage has changed due to health and safety factors.

First-hand examples of how campuses are evolving to provide classes in a safe, productive environment.

Registration for the webinar is now open, and we’d love for you to join us!