Registration open for NACCU’s Canadian Campus Card Conference

Conference to be held June 19-21 in Fredericton, New Brunswick

The National Association of Campus Card Users (NACCU) is prepping once again for its Canadian Campus Card Conference, and has opened registration for the event. Those interested can register now for this year’s conference to be held on the campus of the University of New Brunswick June 19-21 in Fredericton, New Brunswick.

The CCCC, as with the NACCU Annual Conference, offer attendees the best opportunity to share, learn, network and otherwise enjoy valuable time with fellow campus card professionals from across the country.

The NACCU Canadian Campus Card Conference offers a unique opportunity to expand attendees’ knowledge and skill sets by attending educational sessions, keynote presentations, and roundtable discussions. This wide array of educational opportunities all focus on the advantages and power of the campus transaction system.

NACCU invites all to attend and share ideas with peers at networking events and build skills to efficiently plan, implement, or expand your campus card programs. This year’s CCCC features a full slate of events, including:

Access to informative presentations and educational sessions.

Engaging roundtable discussions.

Opportunities to network, share and connect with campus card colleagues from across the country.

Registrations made before April 30 will also receive a limited edition CCCC t-shirt. Browse the CCCC 2018 schedule for more details.