Reflecting on one year with Transact Mobile Credential

FREE webinar details University of Alabama’s Mobile Credential experience

After launching on campuses just over one year ago, the Transact Mobile Credential has since quickly cemented itself as the next major advancement in campus identity. The numbers after a year in the field also prove that students are adopting the mobile credential in droves.

To discuss the developments in Mobile Credential over the past year, Transact will host a free webinar Monday December 9 from 1:00 – 2:00 PM EST detailing both high-level statistics, and some in-depth experiences from one of its launch campuses.

In the “Transact Mobile Credential: One Year Post Launch” webinar hear from Transact’s Dan Gretz as he provides an overview of Mobile Credential by discussing the benefits of the solution, the impact Mobile Credential has had on the student experience, and some key statistics since launch.

“As the first campus card provider to support mobile credentials on both the Apple and Android platforms, our first year deploying schools has been a big success,” says Dan Gretz, Senior Director at Transact and leader of Transact’s Innovation Practice. “The level of interest we’ve seen from customers continues to grow.”

Using a mobile device for everyday transactions is a concept that’s native to the modern college student, and the transition to a mobile credential has reflected that.

“When we talk to students, it’s clearly a game-changer for them. Intuitively, they understand the benefits to having a mobile credential, and not only do they want it, they expect to have it,” says Gretz. “The level of interest we’ve seen from customers only continues to grow.”

Mobile Credential at Alabama

Also presenting on the webinar will be the University of Alabama’s Jeanine Brooks. As director of the Action Card office, Brooks has worked very closely with Transact during Alabama’s move to Mobile Credential and has seen the benefits of the solution first hand.

In the webinar, Brooks will share the Action Card Office’s experiences and results at the one-year mark with the solution. Brooks will also discuss plans and ambitions for year two with Mobile Credential, as Alabama continues to evolve its “Mobile First” campus strategy.

U. of Alabama stats at a glance: Alabama currently only has iOS activated for Mobile Credential 23,128 iOS devices provisioned

Of devices provisioned, 88% are iPhone and 12% are Watch

71% of on-campus residents provisioned

50% of Freshman provisioned

44% of Sophomores provisioned

One of the initial launch campuses, the University of Alabama has been one of the most fruitful testing grounds for the Transact Mobile Credential.

“The first surprise with the Mobile Credential came on launch day when we realized how smoothly every facet of the program operated,” says Jeanine Brooks, director of the Action Card at the University of Alabama. “It was such a comprehensive campus infrastructure change on how to access critical campus services and events.”

Spearheaded by the Action Card office, Alabama provided its students population with communications and online training videos to help ease the launch process. “Our customers started immediately accessing and provisioning in the thousands,” recalls Brooks. “We had less than 10 customer service calls to the office on launch day.”

“We estimated roughly 15,000 devices would be provisioned in year one, partly because we launched mid-semester instead of the traditional summer orientation or start of Fall term,” adds Brooks. “But within the first year we had over 22,000 devices provisioned, and we’re currently over 23,000 devices to date.”

To hear the full Mobile Credential story at Alabama, register and attend the FREE “Transact Mobile Credential: One Year Post Launch” webinar on Monday, December 9 at 1:00 EST.

The day-to-day operations also reflect the effectiveness of Mobile Credential. In Alabama’s case, that included bringing increased efficiency to some tricky areas on campus.

“A major benefit of Mobile Credential is transaction speed and line reductions at our high-volume locations like dining hall lunch periods and athletic event access,” says Brooks. “Students were often searching bookbags and pockets for their physical card, but they would always have their phone in their hand.”

Bright futures

It’s been a busy year since the Transact Mobile Credential first arrived on campus, and the future looks promising.

“The ability for new students to provision their credential before arriving on campus is huge,” says Gretz. “As an example, entering the current school year, Duke University had 70% of its incoming freshmen provision their mobile credential before ever arriving on campus.”

On the technology front, Mobile Credential has met student expectations, but it’s also provided the level of security and efficiency that campus administrators can rely on.

“The moment students step foot on campus for move-in day their credential is live and they’re able to immediately access all the campus services and buildings based on their account privileges,” says Gretz. “Compare that to the expense and administrative burden of printing and issuing physical cards, and it’s clear that Mobile Credential is a win not only for students but for administrators as well.”

For the University of Alabama, Mobile Credential is now a part of the fabric of student life. In fact, families are made aware of the technology before their students ever crack open the first book.

“During orientations, we’re now seeing parents encourage their students to add the mobile card,” says Brooks. “They view the university as providing a higher level of transaction security and convenience, understanding that plastic cards are easier to lose and students generally have their phone with them.”

The launch of Mobile Credential at Alabama was one driven by the student experience, but the campus card office has also benefitted.

“For the Action Card office, Mobile Credential has brought an enhanced respect, awareness and visibility for our program’s reach and capabilities across campus,” says Brooks. “The project created opportunities for Action Card to enhance and create new partnerships and program champions across campus as we worked together to create a transformative customer service experience.”