Radford University rebrands its campus card

Radford University has decided to rebrand its campus card, introducing a new card aesthetic, as well as new card and office name. As reported by Radford’s student publication, The Tartan, the university has renamed its student and faculty IDs as the Radford University ONE Card.

Along with the new card name, the previously named RU ID office has also undertaken a rebrand to the ONE Card office and the student RU Express account, which is now called the ONE card account.

Per the Tartan report, the updates to the ONE Card program are purely aesthetic for now with no new technical functions being added to the newly redesigned credentials.

The rebrand of the Radford ID to the “ONE Card” is a sensible one, as the credential not only serves as official identification as a Radford University student, but also supports access to campus libraries, residence halls, meal plans, computer labs, campus and athletic events, student fitness centers, as well as enables free access to Radford campus transit, and discounts at a large roster of off-campus merchants.

Students can swap out their old RU ID cards for the new ONE Cards at their convenience by reporting to the card office. Students that turn in their old ID card can exchange for the new ONE Card free of charge, while student who cannot turn in an old ID card will be assessed a $20 issuance fee.

The university has not yet set an end-of-life date for the old ID cards still in circulation, but the new ONE Cards are expected to be a mandatory upgrade for all students by the Spring 2020 semester.