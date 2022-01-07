Qolo joins Phood, Discover in meal plan delivery initiative

A partnership between omni-channel payments platform, Qolo, and food delivery app, Phood, is attempting to provide a new meal plan experience for students. The initiative, backed by the Discover Global Network, is looking to offer a mobile app solution that provides college students with greater dining flexibility, convenience and delivery options that include groceries and convenience store items.

Developments over the past couple of years around social distancing and new protocols have made mobile ordering an undoubtedly powerful tool for students, as they seek out meals beyond the confines of the traditional dining hall environment. This latest attempt at reshaping campus dining will leverage Phood’s mobile platform, which enables students to use university dining dollars to pay for orders from delivery services like Doordash.

Qolo, founded in 2018, will provide the infrastructure and payments processing for Phood’s wallet, supporting all transactions. Qolo recently became end-point certified to support Phood’s integration with the Discover Global Network in September of 2021.

“The opportunity to mitigate current dining constraints and also contribute to enhancing local economies is an exciting prospect and we’re thrilled to partner with a pioneer like Phood,” says Patricia Montesi, Qolo CEO. “This innovative approach is simply another example of the limitless potential of the Fintech industry.”

Phood plays the role of connector between the university and public dining, integrating with the university’s dining services at no cost.

Launched earlier this year, Phood is currently active on three college campuses — Creighton University, Redford University, and Rocky Mountain College. The Phood student wallet is backed by the Discover Global Network and can be used for both on- and off-campus dining.