  • Prepping for the future of campus identification tech with ColorID

Prepping for the future of campus identification tech with ColorID

16 August, 2018

By: Andrew Hudson

category: Card Issuance

ColorID’s Executive Vice President, Danny Smith, talks about the company’s work with the Campus Identity Roadmap and how universities can leverage the working document to prep for the future of identification technology.

Also hear about the benefits of attending ColorID’s Identity Summit events. The Summits are regional events that provide an educational platform for campus card professionals to learn about the latest in campus identification technology. The next Summit will be held on the campus of Vanderbilt University on Thursday, September 27th.

 


