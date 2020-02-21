PepsiCo enters robot delivery fray with Snackbot

The University of the Pacific in Stockton, Calif. is serving as the proving ground for a new entry in the robot delivery market. A partnership between PepsiCo and Robby Technologies began delivering snack and drink orders to students via a fleet of autonomous robots this semester.

The self-driving Snackbot takes a slightly different approach to robot delivery, however, focusing solely on snacks and acting as a sort of rolling vending machine. Specifically, the delivery robots deal in snacks and beverages from Hello Goodness, a curated vending portfolio of healthier brands from the PepsiCo family of products.

The Hello Goodness fleet of Snackbots is the first of its kind from a major US food and beverage company, but the initiative still follows a familiar formula. Students place an order from their smartphone, and then meet the robot at a predetermined location on campus to retrieve their snacks from the robot’s cargo bin.



“We’re thrilled to welcome Snackbot to our campus, along with its convenient and nourishing options,” says Matt Camino, Director of e-Commerce at University of the Pacific Stockton. “This innovative technology from PepsiCo is enhancing campus life for our students, staff and faculty alike, who have embraced this new way of snacking from PepsiCo.”

The University of the Pacific community can place robot delivery orders for snacks and drinks between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. via the Snackbot mobile app. The robots can fulfill deliveries to more than 50 designated areas across Pacific’s 175-acre campus.

The Snackbots have a range of roughly 20 miles per battery charge and are equipped with on-board cameras and headlights that enable it to navigate campus in the dark and in the rain. The robots also feature all-wheel drive capabilities for handling curbs and steep hills.

The mobile app is currently only available for iOS devices and does require a University of the Pacific email address in order to to leverage the service.