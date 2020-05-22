Penn State to offer storage, shipping for student belongings

Penn State students have a new alternative to the move-out process this summer, as the university is now offering to pack, store and ship belongings for students unable to return to campus.

The announcement comes from Penn State Housing and Food Services, and explains that the university has partnered with a third-party firm, Storage Squad, to offer the new storage and shipping options to students on the flagship campus. The service also extends to the other Penn State Commonwealth Campuses, where separate partnerships with College Boxes and U-Haul will support the initiative.

The program is intended to offer assistance to those students who are unable to return to campus at this time to move out in person.