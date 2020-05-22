Penn State to offer storage, shipping for student belongings
22 May, 2020
Penn State students have a new alternative to the move-out process this summer, as the university is now offering to pack, store and ship belongings for students unable to return to campus.
The announcement comes from Penn State Housing and Food Services, and explains that the university has partnered with a third-party firm, Storage Squad, to offer the new storage and shipping options to students on the flagship campus. The service also extends to the other Penn State Commonwealth Campuses, where separate partnerships with College Boxes and U-Haul will support the initiative.
The program is intended to offer assistance to those students who are unable to return to campus at this time to move out in person.
“We know some of our students are unable to return to their campus to move out of their residence hall, so we’ve developed an option for them to consider,” says Chad Henning, associate director of housing operations at Penn State.
One of the option will enable students to have their belongings packed and stored locally until they return to campus for the fall semester. Students can also elect to have their items packed shipped to their permanent residence.
Penn State Housing staff will be responsible for packing student belongings, while the students can make arrangements for storage or shipment directly with the partnering companies.
Students will need to complete a waiver form giving permission to the university to pack the student’s personal belongings. Housing staff will then pack student’s items and will complete an inventory sheet to document the items packed.