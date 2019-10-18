Penn State plots launch of all-in-one campus app

Penn State is developing a new, all-in-one mobile campus app that administrators hope will better connect students to the university and help them discover campus events and services. The app will be named Penn State Go and is the product of a University-wide initiative to improve the student experience through increased access to key resources.

According to an official university release, the Penn State Go mobile app will be released for the start of the spring 2020 semester. The app will contain all the necessary components for students and other members of the Penn State community to navigate life on campus.

Some of the notable features in Penn State Go include:

Canvas course access for instructors and students.

Interactive maps to help students discover Penn State points of interest including buildings and campus services.

Access to course enrollment, grades and tuition bill pay.

Manage student LionCash accounts for on-and off-campus purchases.

View on-campus dining options, hours, and dining hall menus.

Live, real-time transit information for all off-campus shuttle routes.

Throughout the development process, students participated in online surveys and in-person focus groups to provide feedback on possible features included in a Penn State campus app. That feedback also led to the selection of ‘Penn State Go’ as the app’s official name.

Still in its beta phase, Penn State Go is currently accepting student feedback as campus administrators continue to refine the app’s aesthetic and user experience. A desktop version of Penn State Go will also be launched in spring 2020, and will include all the same features as the mobile app in browser form.