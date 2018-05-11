Oregon’s Guide app assists students from day one to graduation

The University of Oregon has launched its Guide mobile app, which is being used by new and incoming students as a means to help keep them on the path to graduation.

According to an official university release, the app was launched on May 1 and assists student by syncing with current campus software used by academic advisors. Incoming students will download the app during their summer “IntroDUCKtion” orientation session. From there, the app provides information, resources and to-do lists designed to help new students navigate their earliest days on campus through to graduation.

From the app students can explore undergraduate majors, schedule appointments with campus advisors, view course schedules and save important dates and reminders to their personal calendar.

The first phase of the new app’s rollout is designed exclusively for incoming, first-year students. Action items for student to-do lists over the summer include prompts for submitting final high school transcripts and registering for campus housing.

Once on campus, students will receive notifications via the app throughout the academic year encouraging them to engage in campus activities that have proven to support graduation.

The app will also offer students valuable tips and tutorials including how to get involved in student organizations and how to pay tuition and fees. Additionally, the app will optionally enable alerts and notifications when there’s a new item the student needs to be aware of, including declaring a major by their second year, or removing a “hold” on their account before registering for classes.

Personalized class schedules will also be accessible through the app, along with an academic major exploration tool that will educate students on the various programs they can pursue.

All first-year students will be encouraged to use the Guide app during the 2018-19 academic year. Content designed to support student success beyond their first year will be added to the app over time, with the over-arching goal to guide students through their entire undergraduate career.