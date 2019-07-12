Oregon boosting student cybersecurity with two-factor authentication

The University of Oregon is implementing a number of measures designed to boost digital security for students, including the addition of two-factor authentication for a number of campus services.

According to an official university release, Oregon’s Information Services, UO’s central information technology unit, is undertaking the security projects using strategic funding approved by university administrators in May.

“We’re aiming to take several big steps forward this year,” says Leo Howell, Chief Information Security Officer at the University of Oregon. “We ask for the partnership and patience of the campus community as we move quickly on this important work.”

For students, the most noticeable change will likely be the introduction of two-factor authentication. The added layer of login security will be used for many of the campus services that students already log into using their Duck ID credentials. Two-factor authentication will be live on Oregon’s campus for all students, staff and faculty members this coming academic year.

Additionally, Oregon has laid out security improvements and overhaul to the university’s email system. The most evident of the improvements will be a new URL link protection service that will add a layer of security to links contained in email messages. The move is designed to better protect the campus community from phishing attacks.

Students and university employees will also be given access to online cybersecurity awareness training to increase their knowledge and capabilities in defending against cyberattacks.