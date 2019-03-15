Ohio U. meal swipe donation program returns

Successful pilot leads university to reinstate initiative

Ohio University’s meal swipe donation initiative will return after a successful pilot phase last year.

As reported by The Post Athens, Ohio’s meal donation program enables students to give up to three meal swipes to fellow students experiencing food scarcity. Last semester, the meal swipe donation program brought in some 500 meals for Ohio University students in need.

Jenny Hall-Jones, senior associate vice president and dean of students, said the meal bank could increase its donations by an additional 500 swipes this semester.

Hall-Jones said the meal bank is working on its campus marketing to spread awareness about the meal swipe donations. If every student with a meal plan donated just once, the meal bank would have more than 7,000 meals.

The university chose the week prior to spring break to run the donation program, as many meal swipes go unused in the lead up to students leaving campus for the break.

Students experiencing food insecurity can apply online to be a part of the program. After an application, students meet in person with Kathy Fahl, assistant dean of students at Ohio University, who is in charge of the program. Fahl approves the students for the program, and if deemed acceptable, and meals are loaded directly onto their student accounts.

Meals that are donated to students in need can be used at any point throughout the semester at any OU Culinary Services location. Donated meal swipes will expire at the end of the semester in which they are awarded.