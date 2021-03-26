Ohio State rewards students for COVID-19 testing compliance

Ohio State University is rewarding its students who complete daily health checks and fulfill COVID-19 testing requirements by offering gift cards and other prizes. Operating as a kind of loyalty program, students may win priority course scheduling, food and shopping gift cards or even MacBook computers.

According to Ohio State’s COVID-19 Testing Incentives website, the program randomly selects a set number of students per week to win a variety of prizes, with students who consistently meet testing requirements being eligible for larger prizes.

Incentives are available for both students on the flagship Columbus and regional campuses. Students who are selected will be notified via their university email.

Ohio State’s COVID testing programs are carried out across campus to help the university monitor and address real-time trends and prevalence and make timely decisions on intervention and response. Students who schedule and complete their weekly, required COVID-19 test will be eligible for a variety of incentives, including:

Gift cards to GrubHub, Amazon, Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts, and more.

Tech products like AirPods, Apple Watches, MacBooks, Wireless Speakers, and more.

Special tours and campus opportunities like lunches and meetings with senior leaders.

Preferred and priority opportunities like priority course scheduling and OUAB event tickets.

As reported by student publication, The Lantern, the program incentivizes consistent participation week over week by adding more expensive tech products to the prize pool. Students who complete weekly testing three weeks in a row are placed into a prize pool that includes Apple AirPods, Apple Watches, and wireless speakers.

Any student who goes the entire semester without missing a single COVID-19 test or daily health check will be entered to win one of 20 MacBook computers.