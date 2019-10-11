North Georgia offers mobile ordering via Transact

The University of North Georgia has launched mobile ordering from Transact, giving students the option to place food and drink orders from their smartphone and skip the line at pickup.

According to an official university release, Transact Mobile Ordering will enable UNG students to place orders at the Dahlonega campus’ Starbucks, Twisted Taco, and Einstein Bros. Bagels. The agreement will later include additional campus food retailers including Miso and Java City.

“We realize that today’s students are busy and want to order food in a convenient and familiar way that works with their busy schedules,” says Tom Dove, director of Dining Services at UNG. “We are confident that the app will be a viable way of providing our students convenient access to the dining options that work for their individual needs.”

UNG students can also leverage a loyalty rewards program built into Transact Mobile Ordering that will be added later in the year.

After placing an order and paying via the Transact Mobile Ordering app, students can skip the till altogether and move straight to order pick up once at the dining location. The app sends users a notification when the food order is ready, enabling students to plan ahead and save time between classes.

Transact Mobile Ordering is available for free download on both Android and iOS devices. Students simply log in with their UNG credentials to get started, at which point they can opt to add a credit or debit card, or pay with Dining Dollars — UNG’s declining balance system supported by UNG’s student ID card, the Nighthawks Card.

Following the initial setup, the app will keep users logged in for quick and convenient future use. The app will also be made available on the university’s website later this fall.