New, diverse roster of Transact Mobile Credential schools announced

Continued adoption of student IDs on devices reflects industry move to mobile

2018 was a banner year for Transact Mobile Credential, and that trend continues at a rapid pace in 2019. A prime indication is the next wave of institutions to sign on and issue mobile student IDs on campus.

As covered extensively by CR80News in 2018, the Transact Mobile Credential enables a secure NFC mobile transaction experience for students on campus in every aspect of student life, including access to facilities and residence halls, and payments for dining, laundry, vending, retail, and more all from a smartphone or smart watch.

Leading the next class of Transact clients to adopt Mobile Credential are:

Georgetown University

Mercer University

Marshall University

Arkansas State University

Chowan University

Drake University

Hamilton College

Louisburg College

Norfolk State University

Roanoke College

University of North Alabama

Transact was the first campus credential solution provider to offer NFC-enabled contactless mobile IDs for iPhones, Apple Watches, and Android devices. The initial group of institutions to announce the service were Duke University, The University of Alabama, University of Oklahoma, Temple University, Johns Hopkins University, and Santa Clara University. This new batch of 11 universities will join the launch campuses in using Transact readers and an array of third-party, NFC-enabled devices to facilitate transactions and access privileges across campus using the Transact Mobile Credential.

The early success and widespread adoption of Transact Mobile Credential has exceeded even the most ambitious projections. And meeting the rising demand for mobile credentials is Transact’s longstanding vision for modern credential issuance.

“We have invested heavily in cloud services to create an innovative capability for our clients and an elegant and seamless experience for their users,” says David Marr, CEO of Transact. “As a result, we enable a credential issuance and Life Cycle Management capability that’s unique and native to our cloud. We’re also providing the right mix of leading third-party devices, along with our own purpose-built, integrated devices, which enables us to address every student use-case on campus.”

Since its mid-fall semester launch last October, Transact Mobile Credential has seen impressive adoption rates at the initial batch of campuses. Representative of high student interest, Duke University has reported 73% of undergraduate students and 87% of freshmen having provisioned their own Mobile Credentials since the program’s go-live date.

“Students arriving to campuses today have grown up using the conveniences of mobile devices. Having our virtual identification card secure in Apple Wallet is a technology they expect, and we are excited to be a national leader and early adopter of Transact Mobile Credential.” — Bob Dorado, Marshall Mobile ID project lead at Marshall

“We are excited to see the make-up of this wave of schools. Combined with our first wave of adopters, the mix reflects practically every type of institution – small, large, private and public,” says Jeff Staples, VP of Market Development at Transact. “It’s clear that our clients, including our existing clients and new clients alike, are seeing secure NFC mobile credentials as a strategic imperative and are moving swiftly to adopt.”

Industry support on the rise

During last year’s rollout, ASSA ABLOY upgraded the existing IP-enabled locks on the launch campuses to enable the new features. More ASSA ABLOY client campuses are found in this next wave as well.