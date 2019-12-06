New batch of North Carolina student ID cards granted voter ID compliance

The North Carolina State Board of Elections released a new list of student ID cards that will now be accepted as valid forms of voter identification in state elections. The new list now includes all University of North Carolina system campuses along with other institutions that had previously submitted their campus cards for approval but were denied.

According to a report from Chapelboro, cardholders at this latest group of campus will be able to use their student ID cards for the state’s voter ID mandate that begins in 2020 with the March primary.

The State Board of Elections issued the official list of approved campus cards that brings the remaining 12 of 17 UNC campuses in line with state voter identification guidelines. The campus cards on this latest list had been rejected at the initial March deadline after a board leader decided the credentials fell short of security standards as laid out by the law implementing the photo ID mandate.

The list adds the following institutions:

East Carolina University

Fayetteville State University

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University

North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte

The University of North Carolina at Greensboro

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke

The University of North Carolina School of the Arts

The University of North Carolina at Wilmington

Western Carolina University

Winston-Salem State University

The State Board of Elections allowed a grace period so that universities with rejected cards could reapply in time for the 2020 elections. With previous approvals throughout the year, the comprehensive list will now recognize 150 forms of photo ID in time for next year’s elections.