NACCU’s Talking Campus ID Tech: Magstripe

Palm Beach State College’s Jessica Bender discusses magstripe technology and how it works in this installment of NACCU’s Talking Campus ID Tech series. In the video, hear about detailed underpinnings of magstripe technology, how it can be used for campus cards in higher education, and learn some of the features of the technology that have made it the stalwart of student ID cards for decades.

The campus identification and transaction industry’s professional association, NACCU, takes great pride in its ability to educate members and the entire higher education community. That’s the idea behind the association’s “Talking Campus ID Tech” video series.

The series details key campus identification technologies and features subject matter experts from the NACCU member community talking about key topics like this installment dedicated to magstripe cards.

The videos are presented by NACCU and produced by NACCU and CR80News. The full series can be viewed at NACCU.org.