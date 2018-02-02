NACCU’s New Professionals Institute offers a crash course in campus cards

Sign up now for the all-day event on April 22 at the Annual NACCU Conference

The Annual NACCU Conference is fast approaching, and for those new to the industry it can be a lot to take in. With that in mind, NACCU is offering its New Professionals Institute to offer a crash course in everything campus card.

The NACCU New Professionals Institute is a pre-conference workshop directed to institutional and corporate members who are new — three years or less — to the campus card transaction industry or new to their area of responsibility. The institute will take place on Sunday, April 22 prior to the first day of the NACCU Conference at the Peppermill Resort in Reno, Nevada.

Sessions and events are specifically designed to help attendees learn the basics of campus card programs, industry best practices, and problem-solving techniques. In addition to insightful discussion, the event will also provide networking opportunities, time to ask questions and will present participants with Certificates of Attendance.

Core to the institute will be Round Table Discussions where panelists from various institutions will share their specific organizational structure, staffing practices, professional responsibilities, and detail the services their operations offer. Each of these highly rated progressive discussions will be led by an industry professional.

New professionals will also break into smaller groups by interest for discussion and questions in an interactive format. At the end of each time period, attendees will rotate to a new table topic with different colleagues, and begin another engaging discussion.

Topics discussed during the event will include:

Technology – Hardware, software, mobile apps, and card types.

Operations – Just getting started or are you now responsible for a well-established program?

Marketing – What social media channels work well? How are you communicating with parents? Is paper dead?

Financial – Discuss different funding sources, budgets, and account reconciliation.

The signup fee for New Professionals Institute is set at $135, and is an all-day event running from 9:45 am to 4:00 pm. For more information, visit the NACCU website.