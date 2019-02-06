NACCU releases 2018 Campus Profile Summary

Report offers insight into card systems in place across member campuses

The National Association of Campus Card Users (NACCU) has released the results of its 2018 Campus Profile Summary. The NACCU Campus Profile is one of the most valuable benefits offered to the Association’s corporate members, and provides a high-level view of the card systems and technology in place at NACCU member campuses.

The 2018 report attained 85% member participation to comprise the NACCU Campus Profile. NACCU staff have been able to analyze the data and develop a year-end report summarizing some of the interesting and important trends and statistics.

As a benchmarking tool, the report provides demographic data and technical specifications about NACCU member institutions and their card programs. For campus members, the report provides an interesting cross-section view of fellow card office peers and a high-level view of the systems and components they have in place.

Some of the takeaways from the 2018 Campus Profile include:

47% of reporting schools do not have a banking partnership.

228 schools reported using online locks. 132 schools reported using offline locks.

Single magstripe is still the most widely used card technology. 41% of schools reported using magstripe.

49% report Banner as the student information system on campus.

30% report PeopleSoft.

314 respondents are from the United States. 22 are from Canada. Other countries represented include Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Qatar.

By using the Campus Profile search tool and spreadsheet to analyze responses, NACCU is able to retrieve useful information about the state of the higher education campus identification and transaction system industry.

The NACCU Campus Profile tool allows institutional members to complete comprehensive profiles by sharing information regarding card services at their universities. To update a Campus Profile, NACCU members can simply sign in to the NACCU website using their organization login and then click “Manage Profile.” Members also have direct access to Campus Profile data through the search tool and spreadsheet.