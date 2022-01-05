NACCU now accepting 2022 Awards Nominations

Submission deadline for all award nominations is Friday, February 4

The National Association of Campus Card Users (NACCU) is now accepting nominations for its Annual Awards. The Awards are presented each year at the Annual Conference, with the 2022 Conference to be held in St. Louis.

Those interested may nominate themselves, their card program, or another individual or institution for recognition. The deadline for all award nomination submissions is Friday, February 4, 2022.

Distinguished Service Award

The Distinguished Service Award is presented to an individual who has advanced the industry, exhibited entrepreneurial spirit, is an active member of NACCU, is actively involved in R&D, is active in the industry through serving on advisory boards, and/or actively educating through presentations and sessions. The 2022 award is sponsored by CBORD.

New Professional Award

The New Professional Award will be awarded to an individual who has made significant contributions to their institution, the industry and to NACCU within a relatively short period of time. The 2022 award is sponsored by Transact.

Innovative Technology Award

The Innovative Technology Award will be awarded to an institution that has introduced a unique and innovative technology-based solution to solve a problem or create an opportunity. The 2022 award is sponsored by HID Global.

Best Card Design Award

Does your institution have a stunning card design? Submit your design — plastic or mobile — for the Best Card Design Award! All accepted submissions will be presented to NACCU members for final voting. The 2022 award is sponsored by ITC Systems.

Best Marketing Campaign Award

The Best Marketing Campaign Award recognizes an institution’s demonstrated use of a campaign through a variety of marketing efforts to enhance the visibility and value of the card program on campus.

Best Video Award

This award honors an institution that has produced a video to promote the campus credential, how to use the campus card, or for any other related technologies or services. All received submissions will be presented to NACCU members for final voting.

For more details on the awards and to submit your nominations, visit the NACCU website.