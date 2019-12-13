NACCU names new addition to Board of Directors

The National Association of Campus Card Users (NACCU) has announced that Wendy McCrory from North Dakota State University will join the Association’s Board of Directors following an election held earlier this month.

Positions on the NACCU Board of Directors position are voted on by the primary institutional membership and conducted via an electronic run-off election. The vote for the lone available position was held from December 3 – 10, 2019. The election results were announced on the Association website, with NACCU president, David Anthony saying:

“I extend a heartfelt thank you to all the qualified candidates who were nominated and participated in the election. We are honored to have such involved and deserving members in the NACCU community. Thank you to all who voted for participating in this very important process. I hope to see you in Austin for NACCU 2020.”

McCrory will begin a three-year term for the Association and will be installed during the Annual Meeting at the 2020 NACCU Annual Conference in Austin on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

At North Dakota State, McCrory is the Program Manager for the NDSU Card Center and Software Services. McCrory engages NDSU’s campus community to identify how the NDSU Card and its various programs can serve the campus and its customers. McCrory also oversees software services at NDSU, which includes fulfilling software requests and reviewing software contracts.