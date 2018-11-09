NACCU Board adds three new members

In an electronic election held from October 23 – November 5, 2018, the primary institutional membership voted for three open positions on the NACCU Board of Directors.

The newly elected Board members will begin their three-year terms and will be installed at the Annual Meeting at the 26th Annual NACCU Conference in Hartford on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. NACCU is pleased to welcome the following individuals to the Board of Directors:

Janet Rauhe, Elon University, incumbent

Elon University, incumbent Ramonia Prosise, Virginia State University

Virginia State University Sheryl Puckett, Arkansas State University

The National Association for Campus Card Users (NACCU) provides its members with access to a network of campus identification and transaction system resources to integrate and streamline campus operations, and enhance the student experience. NACCU’s Annual Conference is the only national event that focuses specifically on the technological advances, marketing innovations, and business practices involved with implementing, operating, and expanding a successful campus card program.