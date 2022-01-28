NACCU blog: Navigating the student data discussion

In a recent post to the NACCU Positive IDentity Blog, Emory University’s Kim Pfeffer breaks down the nuanced discussion surrounding campus card data. Pfeffer recalls a recent meeting on campus that included a wide range of personnel from IT-related positions and the shear amount of information being shared.

“I heard so much about data ethics, governance and sharing as it relates to our academically aligned colleagues, but what about the data collected and held in our systems,” recalls Pfeffer. “We have data relating to the base of Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs – are our students eating, are they entering/exiting their residence halls and other facilities, are they safe?”

Pfeffer, who is also a NACCU Board Member, is no stranger to the campus card data discussion. The use of campus card data is one of the preeminent topics in the card transaction space today, but opening the dialogue can be challenging.

“We know we hold goldmines of student data that could directly affect their success and aid in interventions, so why was it not coming up at this meeting,” asks Pfeffer. “I understand there are concerns surrounding data security and privacy, but we have important information on the day-to-day lives of our students, beyond the classroom.”

Pfeffer raises the important questions for card offices: How do we elevate the position our departments? And how do we get a seat at the table?

Pfeffer suggests looking at card data in a way that enables the campus to adapt, change, and be responsive to the needs of its community and live up to the mission of the institution.

As a starting point, Pfeffer poses some key questions:

What is your department or campus data management strategic plan?

What is the conversation about data analytics in your department? On your campus?

How are data analytics decisions being made in your department? At your institution?

What is the campus doing (or should be doing) to mitigate the ethical, strategic, or financial risks with data analytics?

Does the campus review or amend vendor contracts for data collection/use beyond basic legal compliance?

Which vendors that control parts of the digital infrastructure keep you up at night?

Transparency with the student will be vital gong forward a well. Pfeffer outlines some of the long-term data analytic considerations:

Disclosing to students what is collected and how it is used.

Data used to categorize students.

Student awareness of privacy policies.

Collecting data at the end of the vendor contract.

Commercialization of data.

“It’s imperative to get yourself into this discussion on your campus, for the sake of your students,” says Pfeffer. “Just make sure you know your data, any policies surrounding the collection and dissemination of this data, and why your campus colleagues may be hesitant to utilize it.”

The conversation around campus card data is ongoing, but collaboration with fellow NACCU colleagues can be a good starting to making sense of the landscape. Kim Pfeffer has over 20 years of higher education experience, is a member of the NACCU Board of Directors, and has served as director of the EmoryCard at Emory University since 2018.

See Pfeffer’s full write up on NACCU’s Positive IDentity Blog.