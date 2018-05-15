NACCU announces new Board President, Board of Directors

RISD’s Richard Tamborelli named as Board President

Richard Tamborelli was welcomed as NACCU President at the NACCU 25th Annual Conference last month in Reno, Nevada. Richard was elected as NACCU President-Elect at the Annual Meeting of the membership in Orlando in 2017, and in accordance with bylaws, began serving as President at the 2018 Annual Meeting. He will serve as President through the 2019 Annual Conference, at which point he will become Immediate Past President and will serve in that role through the completion of the 2019 Annual Conference.

Richard is the Associate Director of Card Services at Rhode Island School of Design, RISD, in Providence, Rhode Island. A 25-year employee of RISD, Richard began working in the Card Services office as Card Access Coordinator in 2003. In his role as Card Access Coordinator, Richard developed the campus access control and video surveillance programs, bringing on-line access control to all academic and residential facilities as well as off-line access control to all residential units.

In his time at RISD, Tamborelli has been involved in several system upgrades and integrations, including an access control migration and the development of CBORD’s GET and UGryd programs. In addition to CBORD’s GET and UGryd programs, he also manages the university’s RISDbucks program, laundry service, access control and VMS program. Additionally, he supports RISD’s public transportation (RIPTA) and ZipCar programs.

Richard has been a member of NACCU since 2003 and has served on the Board of Directors since 2015. He has attended numerous NACCU conferences, and prior to serving on the Board, volunteered as a moderator and served on committees. NACCU is proud to officially introduce Richard Tamborelli as President of the NACCU Board of Directors.

NACCU honors retiring members, names 2018-19 Board

NACCU also welcomed its newly elected Board members, and said goodbye to two retiring members, at the Annual Business Luncheon in Reno on April 24, 2018.

The NACCU Board of Directors are nominated and elected by NACCU institutional members each year. This year, two NACCU Board members are retiring. Jessica Bender from Palm Beach State College completed her second term on the Board, after serving as President in 2016-2017. Tova Dutcher has left her position at Tompkins Cortland Community College, and therefore, retired from her position on the Board.

NACCU thanks Jessica and Tova for their service, and welcomes three individuals to the Board:

Jennifer McNeill, University of Alberta

Janet Rauhe, Elon University

Richard Wynn, Georgia Southern University

All three newly elected board members have been active Association members, and NACCU is proud to welcome them to their new positions.

David Anthony from The Ohio State University has been elected by membership as President-Elect. His term as President will begin after the conclusion of the Annual Business Meeting at the 26th Annual NACCU Conference in Hartford, Connecticut in April 2019. Other appointed positions include:

Treasurer: Melissa Neidigh, University of Montana

Assistant Treasurer: Deborah Nightingale, Liberty University

Secretary: Janet Rauhe, Elon University

For a complete look at Board member roles and terms, visit NACCU’s Board of Directors page.