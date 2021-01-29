NACCU announces 2021 Board Elections results

The National Association of Campus Card Users (NACCU) has revealed the results of its recent electronic elections to determine the newest members of the NACCU Board of Directors. The election was held from January 20-27, 2021, with the Association’s primary institutional membership voting for the two open positions.

NACCU welcomes the following individuals who will enter into a three-year term at the Annual Business Meeting during the NACCU Virtual Conference on Tuesday, April 20, 2021:

Jennifer McNeill, University of Alberta (Canada), incumbent

Kim Pfeffer, Emory University (GA)

Both new Board appointees have been longstanding, active and contributing members in NACCU events, and will make valuable additions to the Board of Directors. Congratulations to Jennifer and Kim!