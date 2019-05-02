NACCU announcements from the Executive Director

Dawn Thomas discusses upcoming Association items

In a video announcement posted to the NACCU YouTube channel, Executive Director Dawn Thomas lays out some of the important upcoming events and information for association members.

The first item discussed is the fast-approaching NACCU Canadian Campus Card Conference, to be held June 25-27 and hosted by Carleton University in Ottawa, Ontario. Registration is open now for the event. The CCCC offers a great opportunity to expand professional knowledge through a full slate of educational sessions, keynote presentations, and roundtable discussions focusing on the advantages and power of the campus transaction system.

Another exciting opportunity for the member community is the new “NACCU Near You” initiative, which consists of five regional events to be held over the course of 2019 and early 2020. NACCU Near You sessions are intended to be one-day, drive-in events that provide local, affordable opportunities to facilitate networking, idea sharing, and professional development for campus transaction system professionals.

The inaugural NACCU Near You events are scheduled for the following dates and locations:

Purdue University – October 2, 2019

University of Washington – October 29, 2019

University of Houston – November 13, 2019

University of North Carolina – Charlotte – February 5, 2020

University of Southern California – February 12, 2020

Thomas also discusses the new application for the NACCU Conference Chair position. The Conference Chair works with the NACCU Office to assist in planning, guiding and coordinating the associations annual conference. Once selected, they initially serve one year as Co-Chair prior to stepping in their role as Chair for the 2021 conference.

For the full slate of association news, watch Dawn Thomas’ video rundown here.