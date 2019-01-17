NACCU adds new option for its New Professionals Institute

NPI will now offer standalone registration

One of the most valuable additions to NACCU’s repertoire in recent years has been the New Professionals Institute (NPI) — a workshop designed to provide newcomers with a comprehensive overview of the campus card industry. The NPI offers a top-notch learning experience for NACCU members on-site at the Annual Conference as a precursor to the conference’s scheduled events.

This year, NACCU is offering a new attendance option that enables individuals to attend the NPI even if they cannot attend the full NACCU 26th Annual Conference. Rather than bundling NPI registration in with full conference registration, the NPI will now be a standalone offering. In decoupling event registrations, NACCU hopes to extend the reach of its NPI to better include those who may not have the budget or approval to attend the full Annual Conference, or who are within driving distance of Hartford, Conn. — this year’s conference location — and have additional staff who want to attend the NPI.

“The content and speakers were excellent. NPI was a great program for first time attendees and was wonderful to meet so many knowledgeable and friendly professionals in the field.” – Janice Dixon, The University of Alabama

Until now, those that wished to attend the NPI or have a staff member attend, were required to register for and attend the entire NACCU Annual Conference. Those who choose to attend the NPI as a pre-conference workshop this year will still receive the discounted rate on their Annual Conference registration.

The NPI is for anyone new to the campus card transaction industry, along with anyone who would benefit from an overview of the basics of campus card programs. NPI sessions and events are specifically designed to help attendees learn the fundamentals of campus card systems, industry best practices, and communication techniques.

“If you are new to card services you MUST do this! You’ll make great contacts and find that you are not alone in this crazy world of cards.” – David Camden-Britton, University of Idaho

Those attending the NPI in Hartford will learn about industry terminology, leadership, the tools and resources available to NACCU members. Attendees will also benefit from participation in roundtable discussions with industry leaders about topics that cover card system technology, operations, marketing, finances and accounting, and more! The NPI also offers a great opportunity to connect with fellow campus card professionals.

“I am almost two years into my position managing the carding office with no prior experience, and the information I learned during NPI is invaluable.” – Katherine Escandón, University of Texas at El Paso

This year’s NACCU Annual Conference will be held in Hartford, Conn. on April 7-10. Registration information can be found here.

For those interested in NACCU’s New Professionals Institute as a standalone event, registration information can be found here.