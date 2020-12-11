NACCU accepting session proposals for 2021 Annual Conference
11 December, 2020
The National Association of Campus Card Users (NACCU) is now accepting presentation proposals for sessions at the 2021 NACCU Annual Conference. The 2021 Conference will be a little different than previous years, as the event will be moved to a virtual format for the first time.
Proposals can be submitted for a wide range of topics and for a number of different session formats. Presentation proposals are due by Wednesday, January 20, 2021, and each presenter must be a NACCU member, institutional or corporate.
The move to a virtual event comes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will expand the content on offer to attendees. NACCU is also opening attendance to members of university staff that previously may not have attended the Conference. Entire card office staffs and even those working in other areas on campus will be able to attend the 2021 NACCU Annual Conference online.
Prospective presenters are welcome to reach out to others on their campus whose expertise may impact the card industry, and invite them to collaborate on the session. This is the year to bring in any experts or thought leaders that have contributed to card system success, and share their knowledge with your NACCU peers.
Proposals can be submitted for the following formats:
- 30 Minute Session. Features 20 minutes of content presentation and 10-minute Q&A.
- 45 Minute Session. Features 30 minutes of content presentation and 15-minute Q&A.
- Round Table Discussion. Each discussion needs a topic and facilitator willing to guide the conversation and ensure everyone has an opportunity to participate.
- Moderated Panel Discussion. Showcase multiple perspectives by involving other institutions or a team from your campus. This option will be available under 30 and 45 minute sessions.
- Gold Corporate Member session. Each Gold Corporate Member is entitled to present one Education Session. Presentations featuring some of your clients, best practices or industry expertise are well received.
- Interest Chat. While content and discussion are important, sometimes we just need a break. Colleagues can drop in based upon your topic, be it your favorite hiking spot, sports team, TV series, parenting joys, gardening, biking, etc. This is one more way to network with NACCU members.
- Talent. Do you have a talent you’d like to share with your colleagues? Share it in this up to 20-minute session.
- Virtual Campus Tour. Share your campus with your colleagues, including the campus card office, a program overview and interesting installations, solutions or applications. Be sure to capture the beauty of your campus as well. These sessions must be submitted as a pre-recorded 15-minute video by March 1, 2021.