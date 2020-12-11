NACCU accepting session proposals for 2021 Annual Conference

Submit your proposal and present virtually at the 2021 Annual Conference

The National Association of Campus Card Users (NACCU) is now accepting presentation proposals for sessions at the 2021 NACCU Annual Conference. The 2021 Conference will be a little different than previous years, as the event will be moved to a virtual format for the first time.

Proposals can be submitted for a wide range of topics and for a number of different session formats. Presentation proposals are due by Wednesday, January 20, 2021, and each presenter must be a NACCU member, institutional or corporate.

Submit your proposal here.

The move to a virtual event comes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will expand the content on offer to attendees. NACCU is also opening attendance to members of university staff that previously may not have attended the Conference. Entire card office staffs and even those working in other areas on campus will be able to attend the 2021 NACCU Annual Conference online.

Prospective presenters are welcome to reach out to others on their campus whose expertise may impact the card industry, and invite them to collaborate on the session. This is the year to bring in any experts or thought leaders that have contributed to card system success, and share their knowledge with your NACCU peers.

Proposals can be submitted for the following formats: