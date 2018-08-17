NACCU accepting proposals for 26th Annual Conference

Proposals accepted through October 1

The time has come again for NACCU members to submit their proposals to present at the Association’s Annual Conference. NACCU members and the campus card community benefit from the knowledge and expertise on show every year, and the conference sessions on offer each year are great sources for new ideas, effective practices, and solutions to drive campus identification programs forward.

NACCU is now accepting proposals for sessions at the 26th NACCU Annual Conference in Hartford, Connecticut. Every year, NACCU is proud to give its members a chance to share their knowledge and experience in a way that helps fellow campus card professionals and others within the community. Whether a yearly speaker or a first timer, all are invited to present.

To get started, those interested should choose a presentation level: Beginner, Intermediate, or Advanced. From there the floor is open to the speaker to structure and deliver the presentation or discussion as they see fit. Pick a suggested topic or choose your own, and submit a proposal for NACCU 2019 by Monday, October 1.

NACCU has offered a list of possible areas of focus and topic suggestions:

Legal aspects of running a card office

Best practices

Compliance & regulations

Customer service

Online photo submission

Orientation

Starting a card program

Accounting procedures

Revenue sources

Assertive communication

Identifying campus allies

Social media

Disaster recovery planning

Project management

Staffing and training

Access control and integration

Contactless technology

Mobile applications/credentials

For more information regarding proposal submissions and additional topic ideas visit NACCU.org.