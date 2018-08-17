NACCU accepting proposals for 26th Annual Conference
Proposals accepted through October 1
17 August, 2018
The time has come again for NACCU members to submit their proposals to present at the Association’s Annual Conference. NACCU members and the campus card community benefit from the knowledge and expertise on show every year, and the conference sessions on offer each year are great sources for new ideas, effective practices, and solutions to drive campus identification programs forward.
NACCU is now accepting proposals for sessions at the 26th NACCU Annual Conference in Hartford, Connecticut. Every year, NACCU is proud to give its members a chance to share their knowledge and experience in a way that helps fellow campus card professionals and others within the community. Whether a yearly speaker or a first timer, all are invited to present.
To get started, those interested should choose a presentation level: Beginner, Intermediate, or Advanced. From there the floor is open to the speaker to structure and deliver the presentation or discussion as they see fit. Pick a suggested topic or choose your own, and submit a proposal for NACCU 2019 by Monday, October 1.
NACCU has offered a list of possible areas of focus and topic suggestions:
- Legal aspects of running a card office
- Best practices
- Compliance & regulations
- Customer service
- Online photo submission
- Orientation
- Starting a card program
- Accounting procedures
- Revenue sources
- Assertive communication
- Identifying campus allies
- Social media
- Disaster recovery planning
- Project management
- Staffing and training
- Access control and integration
- Contactless technology
- Mobile applications/credentials
For more information regarding proposal submissions and additional topic ideas visit NACCU.org.