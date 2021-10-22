NACCU accepting proposals for 2022 Annual Conference

The National Association of Campus Card Users (NACCU) is now accepting presentation proposals for education sessions at the Annual Conference. Proposals are open for both institutional and corporate members of NACCU to present engaging sessions that detail successful or innovative programs that they would like to share with fellow members.

The deadline for proposals is Tuesday November 23, 2021. Visit the NACCU website to fill out the proposal submission form.

There are various education session types available, including:

45 Minute Session

30 Minute Session

Roundtable Discussion Facilitator – A casual format with no presentation, and a great opportunity to engage with your colleagues.

Corporate Member Session.

Helpful guidelines for proposals:

Each presenter must be a NACCU member, institutional or corporate.

Selected presenters are responsible for all expenses incurred including hotel and travel arrangements, and the registration fee.

All presenters must complete a presenter contract in order to be confirmed for a session.

NACCU reserves the right to revise presentation titles, reassign topic areas and levels, and edit the session descriptions and speaker biographies for promotional and program publications.

Submission of a presentation does not guarantee acceptance.

Proposals should consider a target audience, whether New Professional (Beginner), Mid-level Professional (Intermediate), or Senior Professional (Advanced).

Selection criteria for proposals will be based on a number of factors including audience appeal, the focus of the presentation, audience engagement and potential takeaways. Also considered will be the presenter’s experience with the topic, and the topic’s relevance to the industry.

There is a full list of suggested topics on the NACCU website, but the popular categories include:

Administration and Operations

Communication

Fiscal Management

Leadership

Marketing

Planning

Student Development

Technology

Those interested in presenting at the 2022 NACCU Annual Conference can submit a proposal on the NACCU website by first completing the online form. The deadline for proposals is Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Accepted presenters will be notified by mid-December.

The 2022 NACCU Annual Conference is scheduled for April 24-27 in St. Louis, MO.