NACCU accepting proposals for 2020 Annual Conference

Proposal submission deadline is Monday, October 7th

NACCU has extended an open call for both institutional and corporate members to submit proposals and present at the Association’s 27th Annual Conference in Austin, Texas.

The call for proposals is seeking engaging session topics that highlight successful or innovative programs, new ideas, effective best practices or solutions that drive the campus identification and transaction system forward.

Any NACCU member is invited to submit a proposal to present a session at the Annual Conference in Austin April 19-22. Proposals can cover one of the many suggested topics, or can be an entirely new idea. The deadline to submit proposals is Monday, October 7th.

The first step to submitting a proposal is to choose a level, either Beginner, Intermediate, or Advanced, along with a session type:

A casual format with no concrete presentation, roundtables invite attendees to pull up a chair, listen in, and share their thoughts and experiences. This session option is ideal to engage with colleagues. Roundtable proposals must include a topic and volunteer leader who is willing to guide the conversation and group participation. (This format is not eligible for a registration discount.) 60 Minute Gold Corporate Member Session. Each Gold Corporate Member is entitled to present one Education Session. Gold Corporate Member presentations typically feature a blend of campus client testimonials, best practices and industry expertise. (This format is not eligible for a registration discount.)

Visit NACCU.org today to submit your presentation proposal!