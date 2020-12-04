NACCU accepting applications for Board positions

The National Association of Campus Card Users (NACCU) is now accepting applications for those interested in serving on the Association’s Board of Directors. The application window will be open through January 4, 2021 for any interested candidates.

Serving on the NACCU Board of Directors offers a stellar opportunity to represent and advance the campus identification and transaction industry. Members of the NACCU Board set the Association’s strategic path and ensure that NACCU’s resources and programs meet the needs of its members.

Those willing to dedicate quality time to help continue strengthening the Association are encouraged to submit their application for either of the two available positions on the NACCU Board of Directors. Applications will be accepted through January 4, 2021.

The minimum requirements to be considered as a candidate are as follows:

Listed as a contact for an institutional NACCU member in good standing.

A minimum three years of experience in the campus identification industry.

A minimum three years of experience with NACCU, including serving as a member on at least one NACCU committee.

Attended at least one NACCU Annual Conference.

The board typically meets in person at the Annual Conference and one additional meeting each year for two to three days. These meetings may be in person if possible, or virtual. There are also monthly conference calls.

Board members serve in one or more Board roles and are involved with NACCU committees.

Interested, prospective candidates may access the online application here.