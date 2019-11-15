NACCU 2020 Awards Nominations now open

The National Association of Campus Card Users (NACCU) is now inviting those within the industry to submit their nominations for the Association’s 2020 Awards. Nominations can be submitted by campuses or by vendors who would like to nominate their clients to be recognized for their recent achievements, with awards presented at the 27th Annual Conference held in Austin, Texas on April 19-22.

There are still two sponsorships open for both the Best Video and Best Marketing Campaign Awards. Award sponsorships include stage presence at the NACCU 2020 Awards Ceremony for a relatively small investment. Contact us to discuss.

The 2020 NACCU Awards will recognize outstanding individuals and projects in the following categories:

Distinguished Service Award

The Distinguished Service Award is presented annually to an individual who has advanced the industry, exhibited entrepreneurial spirit, is an active member of NACCU, is actively involved in R&D, and is active in the industry through serving on advisory boards, or actively educating through event presentations and sessions.

Sponsor: ASSA ABLOY

New Professional Award

The New Professional Award is given annually to an individual who has made significant contributions to their institution, the industry and to the Association within a relatively short period of time.

Sponsor: Transact

Innovative Technology Award

The Innovative Technology Award will be awarded to an institution that has introduced a unique and innovative technology-based solution to a problem or opportunity.

Sponsor: HID Global

Best Marketing Campaign Award

The Best Marketing Campaign Award recognizes an institution’s demonstrated use of a campaign using a variety of marketing efforts to enhance their campus card’s visibility and value on campus.

Sponsorship available

Best Card Design Award

Does your institution have a stunning card design? Submit your card for the Best Card Design Award! New in 2020, ALL received submissions will be presented to NACCU members for final voting!

Sponsor: ColorID

Best Video Award

Have you produced video to promote your card program or use your campus card? Submit your campus card video! New in 2020, ALL received submissions will be presented to NACCU members for final voting!

Sponsorship available

Submissions for all awards can be made by visiting NACCU.org.